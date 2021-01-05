Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $136.07

Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and traded as high as $145.00. Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 44,541 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £22.48 million and a P/E ratio of -80.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

