$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned about 2.59% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXN opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

