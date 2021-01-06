$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AstroNova.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of -82.54, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
