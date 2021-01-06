$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AstroNova.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AstroNova by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,638 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of -82.54, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18. AstroNova has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

