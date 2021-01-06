$0.04 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

