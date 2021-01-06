-$0.34 EPS Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 352.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 76.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 111.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 174,137 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,198.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

