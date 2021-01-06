$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.70 million, with estimates ranging from $31.85 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

