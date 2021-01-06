$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce $1.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.70 million, with estimates ranging from $31.85 million to $40.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.