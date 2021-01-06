$1.05 Million in Sales Expected for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) will post $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year sales of $1.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.97 million, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million.

OCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

OCX stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 294.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

