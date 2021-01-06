$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $805.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:PKI opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $152.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

