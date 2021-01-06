$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.34.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.