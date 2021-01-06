$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

