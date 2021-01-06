$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.