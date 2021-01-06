1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.02 ($30.61).

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

ETR:DRI opened at €21.26 ($25.01) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

