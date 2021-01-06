$115.15 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post sales of $115.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.40 million. Five9 reported sales of $92.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $422.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.89 million to $422.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $496.71 million to $500.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Five9 stock opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $882,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,439,879.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,507,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 517,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

