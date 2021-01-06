$118.08 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce sales of $118.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.40 million and the highest is $120.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $122.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $423.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $134.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.04.

U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

