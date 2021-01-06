$17.72 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post sales of $17.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.74 million and the lowest is $17.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $64.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $64.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.98 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $84.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

