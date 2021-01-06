1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Tops $36.62 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $36.62 million and $90,937.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00104850 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00364146 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013346 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000166 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013628 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

