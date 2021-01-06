1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

ONEM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. 1,192,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,155. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -14.89. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $8,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,662,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $630,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $238,989.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,724 shares of company stock worth $19,506,004.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after buying an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

