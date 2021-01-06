1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) were up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.45 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 110,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 89,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 15.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 20.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

