$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $17.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after buying an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

