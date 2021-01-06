$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.84 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $10.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $509,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

