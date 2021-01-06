$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.04 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.74 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $123,682,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $86,836,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

