$210.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce sales of $210.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $213.09 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $239.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $866.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $880.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $829.01 million, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $917.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,371,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in ProAssurance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,144,000 after acquiring an additional 140,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

PRA opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $975.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $37.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.