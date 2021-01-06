210,888 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721,106 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.54. 1,321,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,981. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

