$232.05 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce $232.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.10 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $241.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $926.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $927.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $953.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

PBH stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,589,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

