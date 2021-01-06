$238.84 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) will announce sales of $238.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $239.87 million. RLI reported sales of $233.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full year sales of $932.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $993.17 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLI.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 99.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.