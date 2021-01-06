$25.61 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report $25.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $27.20 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $84.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.74 million to $86.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.89 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $152.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

