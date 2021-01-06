$263.82 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $263.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the lowest is $254.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $264.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $873.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.40 million to $878.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

CNMD stock opened at $112.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,801.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

