$266.31 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $266.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.30 million and the highest is $277.90 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $239.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 366,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $100.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

