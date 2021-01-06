$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce sales of $29.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. AxoGen posted sales of $28.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $109.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $722.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AxoGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.