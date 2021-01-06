$299.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report $299.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.70 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $253.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

PNFP stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.96.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 169,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.