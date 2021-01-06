$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Square reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $9.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244,825 shares of company stock valued at $251,202,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $229.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.42 and a 200-day moving average of $165.09. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 370.56 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $243.38.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

