$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

