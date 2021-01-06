3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,182.50. 3i Group Plc (III.L) shares last traded at $1,165.00, with a volume of 1,005,718 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group Plc (III.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,021 ($13.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About 3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

