$4.07 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post sales of $4.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 million and the lowest is $3.93 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $8.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 million to $8.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.23 million, with estimates ranging from $15.32 million to $17.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SRAX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

