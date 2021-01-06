$460.39 Million in Sales Expected for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to announce sales of $460.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.72 million. Parsley Energy posted sales of $522.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $447.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.61 million.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NYSE:PE opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 147.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976,772 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $18,615,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $20,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 64.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,779,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

