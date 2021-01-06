4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Up 40% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 40% higher against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $486,447.26 and approximately $578,257.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

