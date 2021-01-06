$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) will post $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $230,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $250,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.24 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $20.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

CRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist initiated coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

CorMedix stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CorMedix by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 262.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 106.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter.

CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

