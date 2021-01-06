$639.11 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report $639.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.81 million and the highest is $650.40 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $560.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of ENSG opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,833,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $1,350,089.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,458,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.