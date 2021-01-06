$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $216.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $261.63 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $267.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

CLAR stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $481.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth about $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth about $3,626,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

