$69.83 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce sales of $69.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $76.72 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $266.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $282.26 million, with estimates ranging from $275.87 million to $287.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $277,567.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,660.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $1,032,306 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

