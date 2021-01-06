$874.05 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report sales of $874.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.50 million and the lowest is $843.45 million. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 392,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 208,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 417,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.