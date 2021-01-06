$92.90 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $92.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.67 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $417.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.13 million to $422.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $482.48 million, with estimates ranging from $462.03 million to $502.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

