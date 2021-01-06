$92.90 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $92.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.67 million. CorePoint Lodging posted sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $417.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.13 million to $422.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $482.48 million, with estimates ranging from $462.03 million to $502.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CorePoint Lodging.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.93.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
