A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.60. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 75,719 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in A.H. Belo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

