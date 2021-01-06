AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.52

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 5773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.44.

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

