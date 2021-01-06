Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.87 ($22.20).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARL shares. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ARL stock opened at €19.50 ($22.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.09 and a 200-day moving average of €17.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. Aareal Bank AG has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a one year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

