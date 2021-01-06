Aave (AAVE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $433.93 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC and Bibox. Aave has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $433.93 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025274 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,070,115 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, IDEX, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Bibox, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

