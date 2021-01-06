AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. 13,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

