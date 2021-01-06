AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. 13,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.