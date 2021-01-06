Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post sales of $9.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.78 billion and the highest is $10.04 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $33.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.69 billion to $33.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.20 billion to $38.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 72.3% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.