AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.89

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 8077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.