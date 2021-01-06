Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.77. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 94,358 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACP)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
