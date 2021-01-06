Abyss Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, ZBG and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00302381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00032784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.01 or 0.03051081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinPlace, Indodax, IDEX, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC, ZBG and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

